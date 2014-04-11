RUSH LIMBAUGH: CBS 'Declared War On The Heartland Of America' By Hiring Stephen Colbert

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh is not happy with CBS’ hiring of comedian Stephen Colbert to replace David Letterman as host of “The Late Show.”

“CBS has just declared war on the heartland of America,” Limbaugh said on his radio show Thursday. “No longer is comedy going to be a covert assault on traditional American values [and] conservatives. Now, it’s just wide out in the open. What this hire means is a redefinition of what is funny and a redefinition of what is comedy.”

Colbert said in the announcement that he would retire his faux conservative character from “The Colbert Report” when he starts on CBS. However, Limbaugh argued CBS was “blowing up” the traditional, 11:30 p.m. late night show with a brazenly political hire. It amounted, he said, to media “planting a flag.”

“They’ve hired a partisan, so-called comedian, to run a comedy show,” Limbaugh said. “So, that’s what I think.”

Here’s the clip:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.