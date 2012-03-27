Rush Limbaugh Slams Obama, Says Trayvon Martin's Death Wasn't About Race

Rush Limbaugh stepped into the firestorm surrounding Trayvon Martin again this afternoon, this time to accuse President Barack Obama of using the shooting of the unarmed Florida teen as a “political opportunity.”



The conservative talk show host devoted a portion of his radio show today to attacking Obama and other “liberals” for racializing Martin’s death, and hit the President for saying that if he had a son “he’d look like Trayvon.”

“This poor kid was shot, and the president of the United States’ only public reaction is: “If I had a son, he’d look like” that?” Limbaugh said. “For what purpose does one say that? And what must you be thinking about this situation, to think that and then say it? The questions answer themselves, obviously.”

He also slammed Obama for not coming out against the New Black Panther party, which has issued a $10,000 bounty for the capture of Martin’s killer, George Zimmerman.

From the show’s transcript:

I do not understand the president of the United States not saying anything when a group of citizens issues a bounty for another citizen in the United States of America. The president or his Justice Department don’t even seem interested in that. And then when this young kid gets shot in Sanford, Florida, the reaction is: If I had a son he would look like me? Sorry. That’s the last thing that ever occurs to me when somebody gets shot. When somebody’s murdered, the last thing that matters is that they look like me. It doesn’t compute. But the left, they see things like this purely as surface matters. These are political opportunities for these people. That’s the sad thing about this. Here you have the death of a American citizen that’s seen as a political opportunity.

There’s no humanity in that.

Limbaugh joins a growing cadre of conservative pundits who have spoken out against the portrayal of Martin’s death and of Zimmerman, a 28-year-old neighbourhood watchman. Details of the encounter that left Martin dead are still hazy and it is not clear whether race was a motivating factor. Zimmerman, who is half-Peruvian, has a history of reporting black male youths in his neighbourhood to the police.

