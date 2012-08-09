RUSH LIMBAUGH: 'I Should Be Getting A Finder's Fee' For Sandra Fluke

Photo: AP

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh said Wednesday that he deserves a “finders fee” from the Obama campaign for rocketing Sandra Fluke into the national spotlight, after he called her a “slut” on air last spring. Fluke will introduce Obama at a rally in Denver Wednesday night.



“The first thing…when you mention her name, my name is what most people think of,” Limbaugh said.

Limbaugh made headlines this March when he repeatedly called Fluke, then a Georgetown Law School student, a “slut” and a “prostitute” after she testified before a House Democratic panel in favour of forcing religious employers to cover contraception for female workers.

Limbaugh apologized to Fluke on air days later, but not before he lost nearly 100 advertisers.

But Limbaugh’s attacks don’t seem over, even if they’re better concealed.

“So Sandra Fluke is gonna introduce Obama tonight,” Limbaugh said. “Bill Clinton’s gonna introduce Obama at the convention. Is there a coincidence there?”

Limbaugh went on to say, “I don’t know if they give out condoms at Obama’s fundraisers,” even though the event in question is a rally, not a fundraiser.

