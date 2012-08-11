Rush Limbaugh Wants Mitt Romney To Fire His Top Advisors And Hire 'Real Conservatives'

Getty



Rush Limbaugh repeated his call for Mitt Romney to shake up his campaign staff, telling his radio listeners Friday that the Republican presidential candidate’s current crop of advisors are not sufficiently conservative enough to defeat President Barack Obama.Citing a new column by conservative pundit Charles Krauthammer that urges Republicans to start attacking Obama’s “ideology,” Limbaugh criticised Romney for failing to make the case that Obama is a “liberal Marxist.”

“I have been begging Romney to do this since he became the front runner in the primaries,” Limbaugh said. “Ideas matter, ideas triumph, particularly when you believe them and can explain them.”

The problem, according to Limbaugh, is that Romney’s campaign staff — and particularly the candidate’s close advisor and confidante Eric Fehrnstrom — are not true conservatives.

“All Romney has to do is to get some real conservatives as his spokespeople and this problem won’t happen anymore,” Limbaugh said. “We don’t need the Etch-a-Sketch guy and we don’t need people who are not ideological. I’ve even used the word.”

The shot at Fehrnstrom comes on the heels of Limbaugh’s attack on Romney’s campaign press secretary Andrea Saul, who drew conservative ire earlier this week when she praised the healthcare reforms Romney passed in Massachusetts.

The remark reignited calls from right-wing pundits and bloggers for Romney to replace his communications team — a kneejerk reaction that indicates the all-but-certain Republican presidential nominee still hasn’t won the trust of his party’s base.

