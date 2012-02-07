Everyone Is Obsessing Over This Video Of Rush Limbaugh Allegedly Picking His Nose At The Super Bowl

Rush Limbaugh is catching some heat for supposedly picking his nose while hanging out in Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s luxury box at Sunday night’s Super Bowl game. Aerosmith’s lead singer Steven Tyler was also there, but doesn’t appear to have a good view of Limbaugh in action.



The incident was first reported by Timothy Burke at Deadspin and quickly spread to other news outlets (even USA Today caught wind of the story), prompting some debate over whether the conservative radio host’s finger swipe was a bona fide pick or an innocent poke.

If you’d like to judge for yourself, here’s the video courtesy of Mediaite. Don’t blink, the alleged nose-pick occurs around the 2-second mark.

And, for more obscene gestures during the Super Bowl, watch M.I.A. flip viewers the bird at halftime.



