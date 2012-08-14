Rush Limbaugh Is Really, Really Excited About Paul Ryan: 'He May Well Be The Last Boy Scout'

Right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh could barely contain his joy over Mitt Romney‘s decision to name Paul Ryan as his running mate, telling his conservative talk radio audience Monday that the Wisconsin Congressman is “one of us.”



“There’s an energy, there’s an expectation, there’s a… I don’t quite know how characterise it. There’s a feeling of excitement that’s resulted from this pick,” Limbaugh gushed. “Then after I thought about it, it all made sense. The Tea Party. It’s finally acknowledging that one of us is now part of the campaign and is gonna be an important part of the campaign, is gonna be an important part of governance.”

Ryan, he added, “may well be the last Boy Scout.”

Limbaugh’s comments are a marked shift in tone from his past musings on the Romney campaign. The radio host, an outspoken voice for the GOP’s conservative base, has never really warmed up to the Republican presidential candidate, whom he has accused of being overly cautious and weak on conservative issues. Just last week, Limbaugh challenged Romney to elevate his campaign message and challenge Obama on his ideology.

But Ryan’s addition to the ticket appears to have satisfied Limbaugh.

“We’re gonna take it straight to them and we’re gonna win or we’re gonna lose articulating exactly who we are and exactly what we believe and exactly what our vision for America is,” he said. “Ryan can do that, and I don’t know how much you paid attention over the weekend, but the presence of Paul Ryan on a stage with Romney has elevated Romney. It has energized Romney.”

