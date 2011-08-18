Rush Limbaugh Jokes Oreo's New 'Bi-Racial' Cookie Should Be Named 'Or-Ba-Meo'

Glynnis MacNicol

While Rick Perry is getting unfairly accused of saying questionable things about Obama and race, Rush Limbaugh continues to actually say them.

From yesterday’s radio show.

Oreo apparently has a new cookie out called the triple double oreo which features a layer of chocolate cream, a layer of vanilla cream, split by three chocolate wafers.

Says Rush:

“It’s actually a bi-racial cookie…It isn’t gonna be long til it’s gonna be called the Or-Ba-Meo or something like that.”

Or something like that.

