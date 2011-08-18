Rush Limbaugh Jokes Oreo's New 'Bi-Racial' Cookie Should Be Named 'Or-Ba-Meo'

While Rick Perry is getting unfairly accused of saying questionable things about Obama and race, Rush Limbaugh continues to actually say them.
From yesterday’s radio show.
Oreo apparently has a new cookie out called the triple double oreo which features a layer of chocolate cream, a layer of vanilla cream, split by three chocolate wafers.
Says Rush:
“It’s actually a bi-racial cookie…It isn’t gonna be long til it’s gonna be called the Or-Ba-Meo or something like that.”
Or something like that.
