Rush Limbaugh Jokes Oreo's New 'Bi-Racial' Cookie Should Be Named 'Or-Ba-Meo'

While Rick Perry is getting unfairly accused of saying questionable things about Obama and race, Rush Limbaugh continues to actually say them.



From yesterday’s radio show.

Oreo apparently has a new cookie out called the triple double oreo which features a layer of chocolate cream, a layer of vanilla cream, split by three chocolate wafers.

Says Rush:

“It’s actually a bi-racial cookie…It isn’t gonna be long til it’s gonna be called the Or-Ba-Meo or something like that.”

Or something like that.



[h/t HuffPo]

