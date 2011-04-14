RUSH: The GOP Elite Have Already Given Up On The Debt Ceiling Fight

We were eager to hear whether Rush Limbaugh would attempt to torpedo the budget deal on his radio program.
Here’s what we’ve heard so far:
- The GOP elite has given up already on the debt ceiling fight, preferring instead to focus on the Ryan plan.
- The AP fell for the GE hoax, because it fits within their belief system that GE would just give up money.
- Obama will call for various tax hikes, including the elimination of the mortgage interest deduction.
- Donald Trump will be on Rush’s show on Friday.
- What we haven’t heard: A vociferous attack on the current short-term budget plan.
We’ll update if we hear anything more.
