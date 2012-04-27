Rush Limbaugh On Hillary Clinton: 'All She Is Is A Secretary'

Rush Limbaugh was at it again this morning.



Limbaugh spent several minutes on his radio show ranting today about how Secertary of State Hillary Clinton made Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World list.

“Exactly how influential is Hillary Clinton,” he asked. “What has she ever accomplished as Secretary of State?”

Limbaugh then added:

Mrs. Clinton worked very hard throughout her whole life, and she stuck by her husband. We all know what he did. He humiliated her. He embarrassed her. Affair, after affair, after affair.

And then came his punchline:

And now Hilary has reached the pinnacle, and all she is is a secretary. The Secretary of defence [sic].

Har, har.

Limbaugh later corrected himself saying that Clinton is the Secretary of State, but still found the joke rather funny. This, of course, isn’t the first time Limbaugh has taken his shots at Clinton. In February, Limbaugh joked after playing a clip of Clinton saying, “And people ask why the divorce rate in America is so high.”

