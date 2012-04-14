Rush Limbaugh: If I Had A Daughter, She Would Look Like Ann Romney

“By the way, folks: If I had a daughter, she would look like Ann Romney,” Rush says.



Not Rush’s first comments on the topic. Yesterday, in response to the fallout of Hilary Rosen’s comments on Ann Romney, he said President Obama and Democrats were launching a “war on motherhood.”

“The Obama administration has just effectively, whether they know it or not, they have launched a war on motherhood,” he said. OK.

Fun fact, you guys: Rush Limbaugh is 2 years younger than Ann Romney.

Via the Daily Rushbo.

