RUSH LIMBAUGH: Obama Was HOPING Irene Would Be A Disaster

Rush Limbaugh and Howie Kurtz agree! Hurricane Irene was over-hyped.How, one might ask, is it possible to overhype a violent storm set to affect 65 million people. And, one might wonder, isn’t overpreparation simply the logical and preferable outcome of learning from one’s mistakes.



Nevertheless.

Kurtz thinks the cable news media ginned up Irene to apocalyptic proportions. (So: business as usual?)

And Limbaugh thinks not only did the (liberal) media hype up Irene President Obama was hoping it would be a disaster: “I’ll guarantee you Obama was hoping this was going to be a disaster as another excuse for his failing economy,” he said. “If he’s out there blaming tsunamis, if he’s blaming earthquakes, and whatever natural disasters there are, this one was made to order, but it just didn’t measure up.”

All of which is measurably better than the last time the nation was hit with a huge and damaging hurricane in late August and not enough people (or presidents) were paying attention.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg may have managed to erase the snow storm debacle from New Yorker’s minds in the last few days, but it will likely take a great deal more than a hurricane to get the country to forget about this economy.



