RUSH LIMBAUGH: 'It's Only A Matter Of Time' Before Obama Campaign Ties Romney To 9/11 Attacks

Rush Limbaugh got pretty heated about the controversial new ad from pro-Obama SuperPAC Priorities Action USA, which attempts to tie Mitt Romney to the death of the wife of a former GST steelworker, who lost his job and health insurance when Bain Capital took over the company.On his radio show Thursday, Limbaugh tore into the Obama campaign over the ad, forecasting that their next attack would try to link Romney to the Sept. 11 attacks.



“Where do you go from “Romney killed my wife!” Limbaugh asked. “It’s only a matter of time before the Obama campaign tries to tie Romney to 9/11 somehow…What’s to stop them?”

Limbaugh went on to predict the logic:

“I mean, after all, the attack was in the Financial District of New York City…and if Mitt Romney had no compunction about killing a guy’s wife, well, is it too big a stretch to imagine 9/11?”

