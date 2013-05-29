RUSH LIMBAUGH: Obama And Chris Christie Have A 'Master-Servant Relationship'

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh says that President Barack Obama and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie have a “master-servant relationship.”



“Obama has money. Governor Christie wants the money, Governor Christie needs the money, so the people will be helped. So Christie praises Obama,” Limbaugh said on his radio show Tuesday.

“It’s a master-servant relationship. That’s exactly the kind of bipartisanship that the Drive-By Media wants. Master-servant. That’s ‘bipartisan.’ That’s what’s going on here. … Master-servant. Master-staff. Don’t take it any further than that, Snerdley. I’m not going on, going there. I’m just telling you. Obama’s got the money; Christie needs the money. Obama wants to walk the beach; that’s what we’re gonna do. Obama wants a photo-op; it’s what we’re gonna do.”

Limbaugh’s comments came the day Obama traveled to the Garden State to meet with Christie and survey recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Sandy.

Limbaugh was one of a slew of conservative media figures who weren’t happy with Christie in the days before the 2012 election, when Christie welcomed Obama to New Jersey. He called Christie a “Greek column” for the Obama re-election campaign.

Here’s audio:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.