Rush Limbaugh: Mitt Romney Is Not A Conservative

After another strong debate performance this week, Mitt Romney’s chances for winning the GOP presidential race are looking good. He is back on top of national polls, has a stuffed campaign war chest, and is finally starting to make inroads with Establishment Republicans. So what’s stopping him from locking up the nomination?



The most glaring obstacle is Rush Limbaugh, the conservative radio talk show host who holds the key to a huge portion of the GOP’s primary voter base. Limbaugh appears to have made it a personal mission to prevent Romney from becoming the Republican nominee.

The reason, Limbaugh says, is simple: “Romney is not a conservative….He is a gentleman. But he’s not a conservative.”

Romney is going to have a hard time getting past this type of unequivocal criticism. At the end of the day, Limbaugh and his listeners are going to be looking for someone else.

