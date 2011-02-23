If Rush Limbaugh Hates Michelle Obama's Anti-Obesity Campaign He'd Really Freak Out Over These Public Service Announcements

Photo: NYC Health Department

And Rush is angry about a few little ribs. Lucky for him he doesn’t take the NYC subway.



New York City’s latest PSA has been stirring up headlines and churning stomachs.

For those who had never before connected soda to brown, rotting diabetes-infected toes, well now you can.

Rooted in the Ad Council’s World War II campaigns to drum up citizen support, PSA’s have taken on the evils of forest fires, cigarettes, drugs, and now sugar.

Let’s take a look at the most memorable PSA’s in our collective media vault.

But please proceed with caution…especially if you are Rush Limbaugh.

