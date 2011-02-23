Rush Limbaugh Says Michelle Obama Is Too Fat To Date Alex Rodriguez*

A lot has been made out of Michelle Obama’s campaign against obesity. It really seems to rub a lot of people the wrong way.



The latest naysayer is Rush Limbaugh.

On his radio show yesterday, Limbaugh first called Michelle Obama a hypocrite for taking her daughters out to eat ribs at Vail, where they were spotted “feasting on ribs — ribs that were 1,575 calories per serving with 141 grams of fat, per serving.”

Except they weren’t.

“Dare I say,” said Limbaugh, “it doesn’t look like the first lady follows her own dietary advice.”

We can see where you’re going with this one, Mr. Limbaugh. You’re no Adonis yourself. Please stop.

But he doesn’t: “I’m trying to say that our First Lady does not project the image of women that you might see on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, or of a woman Alex Rodriguez might date every six months or what have you.”

Because clearly an SI swimsuit model is the figure (no pun intended) that we would all like our First Lady to emulate. The mind reels.

Listen below.



Update:

Oh his radio show today, Limbaugh defended his comments against Michelle Obama, calling them “highly civil,” and saying what he said wasn’t “below the belt,” considering where Michelle Obama “wears her belts, I mean, she wears them high up there, around the bustline, just about everything about her is below the belt.”

Um, what? Listen to his response below:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.