Rush Limbaugh Joined Twitter And All His Tweets So Far Are About One Thing

Rush Limbaugh joined Twitter yesterday and he already has 112,000 followers. (It’s a perfect medium for Ditto-Heads, after all.) The radio talker—currently suffering from an advertiser boycott after he called a Georgetown University student a “slut” because she supported healthcare coverage for contraception—has posted only two tweets so far.



Both tweets deal with the ad boycott and Media Matters, the liberal media watchdog that is his mortal enemy. Here’s the first one:

Photo: Twitter

The tweet points to a blog post describing how the advertiser boycott is “astroturfed.” It reveals, unsurprisingly, that Media Matters has encouraged advertisers to withdraw their ad budgets from his show. The term “astroturfing” usually refers to campaigns consisting entirely of professional lobbyists. In the Limbaugh boycott, however, real companies have actually cancelled their schedules with Limbaugh.

Photo: Twitter

This tweet points to an item claiming that the five minutes of dead air heard on the web feed of his show wasn’t caused by a lack of advertising but rather because some advertisers won’t pay extra for web radio time. It also notes that The New York Times is still advertising on his show.

Both tweets namecheck @mmfa, which is Media Matters’ Twitter handle. Top of mind, apparently.

