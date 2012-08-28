Rush Limbaugh Thinks Tropical Storm Isaac Is An Obama-Backed Conspiracy Against Republicans

Photo: AP

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh noticed all of the coincidences over the weekend about Tropical Storm Isaac and put them all together today into one giant theory about the “coincidence” that all of this happened during the week of the Republican National Convention.He repeated numerous times in a monologue today on his radio show that he is “not alleging conspiracy.” Then, he proceeded to point out that the National Hurricane centre is run by the government — or, in other words, President Barack Obama.



Here’s Rush’s diatribe:

The Republican National Convention. … It’s a chance to introduce Romney to a lot of people who don’t know him yet. And I noticed that the hurricane centre’s track is — and I’m not alleging conspiracies here. The hurricane centre is the regime; the hurricane centre is the Commerce Department.

It’s the government.

It’s Obama.

And I’m noticing that that track stayed zeroed in on Tampa day after day after day. And the Republicans react to it accordingly over the weekend, cancelling the first day of the convention. What could be better for the Democrats than the Republicans to cancel a day of this? Even though the media wasn’t going to televise a lot of it anyway, they can’t televise it if it isn’t happening. And the GOP brain trust decides, “Well, you know what? Looking at this forecast track, we don’t want to have this thing on Monday.

The NHC’s new model has shifted Isaac’s path west of Florida and Tampa and square on New Orleans, almost seven years to the day that Hurricane Katrina caused enormous ruin in the city. Isaac is expected to make landfall sometime Wednesday morning as a hurricane.

Of course, this new path hasn’t escaped Limbaugh’s eye, either.

I’m sharing with you my thought process, ‘cause I know full well that if you give these people the slightest chance and they’re gonna turn this into Katrina and they’re gonna scare the hell out of New Orleans and they’re gonna revive, “Bush doesn’t care about people” and revive all of it. They’re gonna politicize everything ’cause they do it. And now they had the model runs allowing them to do it.

Now they had these model runs allowing them to start scaring the hell out of people in New Orleans and make political connections to Bush.

So when he put everything together, Limbaugh repeated that he wasn’t alleging conspiracy. Just a very heavy coincidence.

“I’m alleging no conspiracy,” Limbaugh said. “I’m just telling you, folks, when you put this all together in this timeline, I’m telling you, it’s unbelievable. Total coincidence.”

Listen to Limbaugh below, courtesy of The Daily Rushbo:

