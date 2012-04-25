Rush Limbaugh Is Going After Sandra Fluke Again

Pay attention, everyone: Rush Limbaugh noticed a sneaky little “coincidence” today.



It’s no ordinary coincidence: This one involves Sandra Fluke and Barack Obama. Hey, stop before you even think it! No, this is not about contracepthings. This is about student loans.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“Lookie here. Barack Obama just warned the students at the University of North Carolina that interest rates on federal student loans will double if Congress doesn’t act by July 1.”

Then: “Word for word, what Sandra Fluke just tweeted herself. Of course, she is represented by operatives inside the White House. … ‘Don’t double my rate. Many students will see the interest rate on federal student loans increase if Congress doesn’t act by July 1.’ That’s an exact tweet from Sandra Fluke! Obama just said the exact same thing, word for word, to the students at North Carolina!”

The exact same thing! Word for word! Detective Rush has solved this case. They’re in cahoots. And they would’ve gotten away with it too, if it weren’t for that meddling little Rush.

Well, this takes a pretty other-side approach, but it’s pretty word for word, too.

Photo: Twitter/Screenshot

