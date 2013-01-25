RUSH LIMBAUGH: Democrats Treat Hillary Clinton 'Like An Abused Wife'

Photo: AP

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh took exception today to the suggestion that he was too harsh in his criticism of Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her testimony on September’s terrorist attack in Benghazi, Libya.Fox News contributor Jehmu Greene had criticised Limbaugh earlier on Thursday, accusing him of being unfairly harsh in his critiques of women in general. Limbaugh pushed back on that suggestion, saying — colorfully — that it is Clinton’s allies who are often most critical of her.



“Every man in Hillary Clinton’s life has sent her out to lie for him,” Limbaugh said. “The Democrat party treats Mrs. Clinton like an abused wife. It’s no wonder they’re constantly dangling carrots for her.”

On Wednesday, Limbaugh charged that Clinton’s testimony — especially her emotional exchange with Sen. Ron Johnson — was “flat-out bull—-.”

criticising his comments on Fox News, Greene suggested that Limbaugh did not like strong women.

“Hillary Clinton could save him from drowning, and he would still call her a ‘femi-nazi’ because she was strong enough to lift him out of the water,” Greene said, according to a clip Limbaugh played on his show Thursday.

Limbaugh denied that charge and tried to make the argument that both former President Bill Clinton and President Barack Obama have “sent her out to lie” for their benefit.

“Every powerful, Democrat man depends on Hillary Clinton going out and lying for him,” Limbaugh said. “Every man in her life has put her in position where she has to lie to defend him. And they send her out there to do that.”

Listen to the full clip below, courtesy of The Daily Rushbo:

