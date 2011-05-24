Rush Limbaugh's Ratings Have Fallen 30% In The Last Six Months

The just-released Arbitron report reveals that a lot less people are listening to right-wing talk radio.



With a lull in ratings since November, Rush Limbaugh had a 3.0 share of listeners for his radio time slot, which is a 33% slide from October and from last April, reports Crain’s Business.

Meanwhile, The Sean Hannity Show was reported to be down 28% from its peak numbers in the fall.

Interestingly, numbers for Don Imus‘ Imus in the Morning were said to be up year over year.

Premiere Radio Networks, which syndicates the shows, tells Crains they are not worried: Limbaugh and Hannity “continue to be No. 1 and No. 2.”

