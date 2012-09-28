RUSH LIMBAUGH: 'Every Woman In This Country Is A Victim'

Photo: RightScoop via YouTube

Conservative talk radio firebrand Rush Limbaugh went on a tear against liberal “victimhood” on his radio show Thursday, railing against President Barack Obama‘s recent attacks on Mitt Romney‘s comments about “47 per cent” of Americans who “think they are victims.” “Liberalism is oriented around as many victims as possible, creating victims,” Limbaugh told his audience. “What the hell was Sandra Fluke, if not a victim?”



“Every woman in this country is a victim,” he continued. “Of what? The Catholic Church, male oppression, you name it. Liberals thrive on it. Every immigrant to this country is a victim! There isn’t a non-conservative individual in this country, according to Democrats, who is not a victim of the basics of this country. They’re a victim of the way this country was founded. This country’s unfair, unjust in the way it was founded. That’s the way they’re oriented.”

