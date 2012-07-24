Rush Limbaugh Defends Michele Bachmann's Muslim Brotherhood Conspiracy

Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh gave an impassioned defence of Michele Bachmann today, standing up for the Minnesota Congresswoman who has come under fire for suggesting that top Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin has ties to the Muslim Brotherhood.



“She’s doing her Constitutional duty,” Limbaugh said on his daily radio show today. “Bachmann’s inquiry is justified — and there is no reason to tar and feather her. It is a legitimate question to know if one of Hillary Clinton’s top aides poses a national security threat because of her parents ties to the Muslim Brotherhood.”

Bachmann found herself persona non grata last week over a letter that she and four other conservative members of Congress sent to the State Department requesting an inquiry into Abedin, who is also the wife of former New York Congressman Anthony Weiner. The letter drew harsh reactions from Establishment Republicans, including Arizona Senator John McCain, who tore into Bachmann for the letter in a floor speech, and House Speaker John Boehner, who called the accusations “very dangerous.”

But Limbaugh said he thinks Bachmann’s questions about Abedin are legitimate, adding that he believes the criticism is part of “an effort by the Republican Establishment to take Bachmann out.”

