Rush Limbaugh Thinks The Chicago Teachers Strike Is A Big Conspiracy To Help Obama

Two weeks after surmising that Hurricane Isaac was one big liberal conspiracy to aid President Obama in his re-election campaign, conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh had a new target on Monday: The Chicago teachers union.The 26,000-member teachers union began its strike Monday after negotiations failed on a contract offered to them by the city of Chicago, and Limbaugh thinks it’s pretty coincidental that all this happened in an election year.



“Why are the teachers in Chicago going on strike?” Limbaugh said on his radio show today, according to a transcript. “The answer is very simple: So Obama can solve it as a campaign issue. That’s why they’re on strike. It won’t be long before we hear Moochelle say that he’s up late at night on the campaign trail practically crying, reading letters from students in Chicago upset they can’t go to school.”

“Anybody want to bet against me that Obama’s the one that (sic) gets credit for this, in a few short days? Anybody want to bet that there might be a little bit of violence and finally Obama will have to move in and do something?” Limbaugh asked viewers. “He and Rahm will figure this out so they get credit for solving it. Because, I tell you: There is no union that is gonna go on strike right now for the express purpose of harming Barack Obama.”

Things got a little weird near the end of Rush’s diatribe:

I’m warning you right now: You haven’t seen anything ’til you see the PR surrounding Obama solving the teacher strike, and then the video of the little kiddies going back to school. They’re gonna be singing Obama songs. (Kid impression)”Barack Hussein Obama! Mmm! Mmm! Mmm! He makes it possible for us to get prop-a-gan-da! Mmm! Mmm!” They’ll be singing that as they walk in the school doors, and the media will be swooning.

“Ohhhh!” There will be virtual orgasms.

