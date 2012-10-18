Rush Limbaugh Goes Off On Candy Crowley: 'She Committed An Act Of Journalistic Terror'

Photo: AP

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh fired away at debate moderator Candy Crowley for an on-stage fact check of Mitt Romney last night when the presidential candidates were discussing Libya.Limbaugh chose a relevant — albeit stunning — metaphor of an “act of journalistic terror” to slam Crowley, who interjected when Romney charged that President Barack Obama had not called the Libya situation a “terrorist attack.” Crowley pointed out that Obama had referred to it as an “act of terror” in a Rose Garden speech two days after the attack.



“She committed an act of journalistic terror or malpractice last night,” Limbaugh said. “If there were any journalistic standards, what she did last night would have been the equivalent of blowing up her career like a suicide bomber.”

“But there are no journalistic standards anymore,” Limbaugh continued. “She’s going to be praised and celebrated — probably get a raise and maybe another half hour on that show she hosts.”

Here’s audio, via The Daily Rushbo:

