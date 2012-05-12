Rush Limbaugh Blasts Fox News' Shep Smith For Those '21st Century' Gay Marriage Comments

On Wednesday, Fox News anchor Shepard Smith seemed to commend President Obama on his public endorsement of gay marriage, saying he was “now in the 21st century” while blasting Republicans for being on the “wrong side of history.”



Didn’t sit well with Rush Limbaugh (special emphasis every time he says “Shep”):

“Republicans on the wrong side of history — our country has finally hit the 21st century, according to Shep Smith. Republicans, without much question, on the wrong side of history. Without much question at all, wrong side of history. Shep, where has the issue won? Where has it emerged victorious, Shep, outside your house? Where has … this issue won an election? Let me know what state, tell me where it has happened. Even California.”

Bret Baier had already pointed this out in response to Smith, who cited recent polls that have displayed a pretty unprecedented shift, nationally, in support for gay marriage.

Evangelical leaders like the American Family Association’s Bryan Fischer have been quick to point to this, too. He told Business Insider on Tuesday after North Carolina passed Amendment 1 that “natural marriage is 32-0” in ballot referendums.

Limbaugh’s response to Baier’s argument:

“Exactly right. What do you want to look at, Shep? You want to look at the polls? Or do you want to look at the votes. … It’s still up to the hicks and the hay seeds in the state.”

(Audio via The Daily Caller)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.