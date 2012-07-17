RUSH LIMBAUGH: Barack Obama 'Hates This Country'

Photo: RightScoop via YouTube

Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh ratcheted up the vitriol on his radio show today, asserting that President Barack Obama “hates this country” because he believes that the wealthy had help in earning their fortunes.“I think it can now be said, without equivocation — without equivocation — that this man hates this country,” Limbaugh said. “He is trying — Barack Obama is trying — to dismantle, brick by brick, the American dream.”



The remark is in reference to comments Obama made in Roanoke, Va. on Friday, when he said, “If you were successful, somebody along the line gave you some help…There was a great teacher somewhere in your life.”

Limbaugh blamed both Obama’s heritage and Karl Marx’s philosophies for the President’s “class-driven economics.”

“He was indoctrinated as a child,” Limbaugh said. “His father was a communist. His mother was a leftist. He was sent to prep and Ivy League schools where his contempt for the country was reinforced. He moved to Chicago. It was the home of the radical-left movement.”

“This is what we have as a president: A radical ideologue, a ruthless politician who despises the country and the way it was founded and the way in which it became great.”

Read the transcript here.

