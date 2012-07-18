Rush Limbaugh Has An Awesome And Insane Conspiracy Theory About The Batman Villain 'Bane' And Bain Capital

Photo: Warner Bros.

To Rush Limbaugh, it can’t be a coincidence. The villain in the new Batman film, “The Dark Knight Rises,” is named “Bane.” The name of Mitt Romney’s old private-equity firm? Bain Capital. “Do you think that it is accidental that the name of the really vicious fire breathing four eyed whatever it is villain in this movie is named Bain [sic]?” Limbaugh asked on his radio show today, according to a transcript of the audio on his show’s website.



But the character Bane first appeared in Batman comics in 1993. The Bane character in “The Dark Knight Rises” was chosen in early 2011.

Limbaugh continued, questioning whether or not the villain would influence voters at all.

This movie, the audience is gonna be huge. A lot of people are gonna see the movie, and it’s a lot of brain-dead people, entertainment, the pop culture crowd, and they’re gonna hear Bane in the movie and they’re gonna associate Bain. The thought is that when they start paying attention to the campaign later in the year, and Obama and the Democrats keep talking about Bain, Romney and Bain, that these people will think back to the Batman movie, “Oh, yeah, I know who that is.” (laughing) There are some people who think it’ll work. Others think you’re really underestimating the American people to think that will work.

Conservatives have been questioning “how long it will take” the Obama campaign to use the homonyms to attack Romney. Ironically, comic book writer Chuck Dixon, who created the Bane character, worried about this exact scenario on a message board Monday, according to the Washington Times.

