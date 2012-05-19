Listen As Rush Limbaugh Attacks NBC For Trayvon Martin Coverage

Impassioned radio personality Rush Limbaugh is using the Trayvon Martin shooting as the platform for his latest attacks on NBC.



Limbaugh, who has in the past butted heads with the network over his attack on Sandra Fluke, is taking aim again with a tirade against NBC for doctoring a 911 call about the case.

Mediaite reports the pundit also took issue with the network characterising George Zimmerman as “a white man with Hispanic heritage.”

During his rant against the network, Limbaugh compared the Trayvon Martin frenzy to the scandal involving the Duke lacrosse players, saying the new evidence recently released by Florida prosecutors has caused the case to fall apart.

