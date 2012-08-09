Rush Limbaugh And Ann Coulter Flip Out After Romney Spokeswoman Defends Romneycare

Photo: Courtesy of Fox News

Add influential conservatives Rush Limbaugh and Ann Coulter to the crowd of conservatives dismayed about Romney campaign spokeswoman Andrea Saul’s off-message comments on Fox News this morning. Limbaugh said on his radio show that Saul flubbed the proper response to a controversial pro-Obama super PAC ad. Meanwhile, Coulter went on Hannity tonight and suggested that Saul should be fired.



Earlier today on Fox News, Saul said that if the steelworker, Joe Soptic, had lived in Massachusetts, he and his wife would have been able to get health insurance under Romney’s health-care reform legislation.

Limbaugh suggested it would not play well with the base — some of whom have already said it could cost Romney the election — even comparing it to the campaign’s lack of vocal support for “Chick-fil-A Appreciation Day” last week.

From the sound of this, they don’t know, at the Romney campaign, what the purpose of this ad was and how it took root. They apparently don’t know that the Obama campaign ran an ad accusing Romney of murder, essentially. Stephanie Cutter is backing it up. The woman did die. Romney got rich. He closed the plant. Husband lost the job. Wife got sick and died. Romney made out like a bandit.

Well, she’d-a had health insurance if she lived in Massachusetts. You couple that with there was a lack of understanding or desire to join the Chick-fil-A day? I mean, that’s your base out there.

Coulter went a step further. Coulter condemned the ad, but she saved her harshest criticism for Saul.

“Anyone who donates to Mitt Romney — and I mean the big donors — ought to call Mitt Romney and say if Andrea Saul isn’t fired and off the campaign tomorrow, they are not giving another dime. Because it is not worth fighting for this man if this is the kind of spokesman he has to respond to this by citing health care in Massachusetts.”

There’s no point in you doing your show, there’s no point in us going to the convention and pushing for this man if he’s employing morons like this. This ad is the turning point, and she has nearly snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. She should be off the campaign.”

Limbaugh added that it would be a potential “gold mine” for the Obama campaign. Conservatives’ main gripe with Romney as a nominee has been his health-care legislation dubbed “Romneycare,” and they thought that he would be an ineffective messenger on repealing the president’s legislation. Romney, though, has repeatedly said his model should not be applied nationally.

“That’s a potential gold mine for the Obamaites, because they can say, ‘Well, yeah, and Romneycare’s the foundation for our plan, Obamacare,’ which they are already out there saying,” Limbaugh said.

