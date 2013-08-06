Rush Limbaugh Says Tech Writers Hate Apple Just Like The Regular Media Hate Republicans

Uber-conservative political pundit Rush Limbaugh has a bone to pick with tech and gadget blogs — whether it’s pro-Apple or pro-Android, we’re all forwarding the corresponding Republican or Democratic platform.

“‘As you know, I spend a lot of time as a hobby reading high-tech and gadget blogs,” he said on a recent radio program. “I would venture to say that nine out of 10 bloggers writing high-tech hate Apple. Apple is the equivalent of the Republicans on these blogs, and Google, Android, and Samsung are the equivalent of the Democrats. They’re perfect, they can’t do anything wrong, they’re ideal, and everybody hates Apple.”

In an attempt to prove the clumsy point, he says that bloggers are “faking data, faking news to make it look bad for Apple when it really isn’t.”

His sentiment echoes a lot of pro-Apple bloggers like Jim Dalrymple of The Loop and John Gruber of Daring Fireball. Both writers frequently bash the tech press for writing negative stories about Apple.

Part-time tech blog hobbyist Rush Limbaugh will leave you with the following takeaway quote: “Some of these blogs have actual websites.”

Audio clip below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

