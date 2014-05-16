Rush Limbaugh: Hillary's 'Only' Achievement Is 'Being Female'

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh gave a brutal assessment of potential presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s career on his show Thursday.

“You boil it down here and the only and greatest achievement Hillary Clinton has is her gender — being female,” Limbaugh said.

Spokespeople for Clinton did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Limbaugh’s remarks.

He began his discussion of Clinton by referencing a recent video that showed young people who were excited about the possibility of a female president, but still struggled to list Clinton’s specific accomplishments as secretary of state. Limbaugh said the clip was evidence youth are “taught” liberal “identity politics” that lead them to believe “this country needs to elect a female president because we’re illegitimate, and immoral, and we’ve been sexist, and we have been racist.”

Limbaugh went on to theorize Democrats will nominate “an Hispanic” if they don’t choose Clinton because it is politically advantageous for them to have a minority in the White House.

“One of the reasons why Mrs. Clinton is back in the mix is because of gender. And if it isn’t Mrs. Clinton, the Democrats are going to go for an Hispanic, because they see what they have pulled off here with Obama,” said Limbaugh. “The first African-American president — beyond criticism. You can’t criticise anything, you can’t chronicle his failures, you can’t do anything because you’re being racist. And the Democrats have learned this.”

Limbaugh argued Clinton, “an Hispanic,” or “the first gay president” would be immune from criticism.

“If you get Hillary in there, first female president, any criticism of her will be sexist. And if it’s an Hispanic, the first Hispanic president, any criticism will be racist again and whatever else,” explained Limbaugh. “Then, if they elect the first gay president, any criticism will be homophobic.”

