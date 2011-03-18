Rusal’s CEO Oleg Deripaska Accidentally Drove His Company Under The “Libyan Risk”

The war came to the African continent driving down thousands of lives. Starting from national riots in Egypt, situation escalated through the continent bringing to the state of war the nearby Libya. From February, 15 Libyan nation has been witnessing tremendous military conflict between troops defending dictatorial regime of original country leader Col. Moammar Gadhafi and its opposition.



As any other military action, Libyan conflict has immediately influenced world’s political and economical situation. Besides dramatic worldwide shortages in shipments of oil and gas Libyan conflict has dropped a shade on UC Rusal, largest Russian aluminium champion, and its leader Oleg Deripaska. According to the recent Wall Street Journal report, Mr. Deripaska has been in a tight connection with Libyan leader’s son Saif Gadhafi and possibly Col. Moammar Gadhafi himself. Newspaper reports that Saif Gadhafi has developed a relationship with Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska and was involved in Rusal’s efforts to find investors for its public listing in 2009.

