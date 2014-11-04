The Girlfriend Of The Banker Suspected Of Killing 2 Sex Workers Says He Was Suicidal

Reuters Rurik Jutting sits in a police van in Hong Kong.

The former girlfriend of Rurik Jutting has spoken out to shed new details on the life of the man who has been charged with killing two sex workers in Hong Kong.

In an interview with Channel 4 News, the woman claimed that Jutting tried to kill himself last October. He reportedly told his girlfriend that he was under stress from his job and financial problems.

“When I first heard the news. I didn’t really believe it,” the woman said. “I never thought he could do that. He was such a nice person.”

Jutting is accused of murdering two female sex workers after their bodies were found in his Hong Kong apartment. But his former girlfriend, who declined to be named in the Channel 4 interview, expressed her shock at the alleged crime: “He’s a happy person. I really don’t have any idea why he’d do something like that.”

Yesterday it emerged that Jutting had changed his work email reply to ask people to “contact someone who is not a psychopath.” Police were also investigating thousands of photos that were found on a mobile phone inside the apartment.

