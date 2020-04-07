A 22-year-old is using her sled dogs to deliver groceries to her elderly neighbours in Maine

Hannah Lucas Lucas and her team of 12 dogs help make grocery deliveries across northern Maine.

After seeing seniors buying just a few necessities, like eggs, milk, and fruit, Hannah Lucas knew she wanted to help those at higher risk for severe illnesses from the COVID-19 virus.

The 22-year-old started a grocery delivery service using her sled dogs.

Now, two teams make four to six deliveries across northern Maine each day.

Lucas is hoping it becomes a permanent service in her town, even after the pandemic.

In New York City, groceries are delivered across the city on a bike. In suburban Atlanta, perishables might be transported in the trunk of a car.

But in Caribou, Maine, groceries are now being delivered by dogs. The goal is to protect the community’s most vulnerable, including seniors and immunocompromised individuals who are at a higher risk of dying from COVID-19.

Hannah Lucas, a 22-year-old working at Circle K, knew she wanted to help after noticing that older adults were coming in for just a few grocery items.

“I was seeing the elderly coming in and only buying small amounts of food, like a gallon of milk or eggs or fruit,” the 22-year-old told Insider. “And I really just wanted to help minimise their risk with the pandemic going on.”

Hannah Lucas The teams meet at trail openings to deliver the food.

Lucas moved to Caribou for sled dog racing. Most of her time is spent out on the trails training with the Northlane Siberian Huskies and Seppala Siberian Sled Dog Team.

Lucas realised that her team could deliver food to people, thus helping them avoid public spaces and lowering their risk of contracting the coronavirus.

Lucas posted her idea for a delivery service in a local Facebook group, and the response was overwhelming

“I never really expected it to blow up the way that it has,” Lucas said, as it was clearly a service her community needed. So on March 5, she set out and made two deliveries.

The next day, her orders tripled.

Hannah Lucas The teams make four to six deliveries each day.

Lucas, her two dog handlers, and 12 dogs set out in two teams and make four to six deliveries each day.

“It feels really bigger than myself, to be able to know that I’m helping keep these people safe,” Lucas said.

They receive requests through the phone and Facebook, and they map out a route along Maine’s Interconnected Trail System. The seniors and families meet at the trail opening.

Lucas described how thankful they are for the help. One older couple cried when they saw the dogs coming, Lucas said.

“A lot of the people really enjoy seeing the dogs, and they’re always really thankful when they see us coming up with their groceries,” Lucas told Insider.

Hannah Lucas They travel an estimated 50 to 75 miles each day.

The dogs are thrilled to be helping out. “They love it. As soon as we start to pull their harnesses down off of the wall, they kind of know that they’re getting the chance to go out and have some fun.”

After seeing how needed this service is in her rural community, Lucas doesn’t plan on stopping

“I’m actually hoping to still be able to do the grocery delivery for years to come, not just while the pandemic is going on,” Lucas said.

Hannah Lucas The dogs love it, said Lucas.

In a few weeks, the warmer temperatures will melt the snow and she’ll have to pause her sledding service.

But come next winter, she said she hopes to pick it back up.

