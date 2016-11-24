New Zealand's 7.8 magnitude quake ripped this mountain apart by more than 30 feet

This video shows the ruptured Kekerengu Fault, near the coastal town of Kaikoura, following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit New Zealand’s South Island.

The quake left a 10-meter (roughly 33 feet) horizontal displacement around 20 miles in length.

Meanwhile, on the coast along the Papatea Fault, rocks were pushed out of the sea by 6 meters (roughly 20 feet).

Produced by Claudia Romeo

