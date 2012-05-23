A Rangers Player Ignited A Brawl By Sucker-Punching Devils Goalie Martin Brodeur

The NHL Eastern Conference Finals will go at least six games after the New Jersey Devils steamrolled over the New York Rangers to even the series at two games a piece, and a late-game punch from Rangers centre Mike Rupp instigated a melee.



With the Rangers already down 3-0 in the third period on the Devils’ home ice, Rupp punched former teammate Martin Brodeur in the chest, knocking him back against the goalpost. Rupp scurried from the scene of the crime and referees were able to pull the fighting players away from each other, but even Devils coach Pete DeBoer and Rangers coach John Tortorella got in some fighting words.

For the punch, Rupp got a two-minute roughing penalty and a 10-minute misconduct charge.

The Devils would go on to win the game 4-1, setting up game five in Madison Square Garden Wednesday night.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.