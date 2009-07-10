Rupe's Newspapers Accused Of Criminal Activity

The Guardian UK says reporters from News Corp’s British newspapers News of the World and Sun illegally obtained information about politicians and sport stars, Bloomberg reports.



The Guardian alleges 30 one journalists working for the two newspapers hacked into mobile phones of politicians, sports stars and entertainers.

They allegedly used a process called “blagging,” where reporters pose as someone they are not, to obtain information.

The Guardian alleges that News Corp. paid $1.6 million to settle lawsuits stemming from these illegal activities.

Rupe told Bloomberg he was not aware of any such payments.

“If that had happened, I would know about it,” he said in an interview at Sun Valley, via Bloomberg.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.