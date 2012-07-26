What Rupert Sanders Said About Directing 'Wild Horse' Kristen Stewart In 'Snow White'

Actress Kristen Stewart and director, Rupert Sanders, just admitted they had an affair while working on the movie “Snow White and The Huntsman.”



Both issued public apologies to their respective significant others in hopes of rectifying the issue.

This was particularly scandalous for Sanders, who has two children with his wife Liberty Ross – who just happened to play Queen Eleanor, Stewart’s mother, in “Snow White and The Huntsman.”

Watch below to see what Sanders said about Stewart in recent interviews for the movie. It’s rather inappropriate, in hindsight.

