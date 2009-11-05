Rupert Rips The Kindle (Again)

Rupert Murdoch is no fan of the Kindle. He can’t emphasise it enough.



On tonight’s earnings call, he said “The Kindle is a fantastic invention for books, but it’s not much of an experience for newspapers.” It’s still the early stages of the e-reader, and the black and white screens are lame.

More important to Murdoch than the crappy experience, is the weak revenue. Amazon was charging $9.99 for a subscription to the Journal. He says News Corp lifted it to $15, and it keeps $6 or $6.50, which is still too little.

He looks forward to the holiday season when there is half a dozen e-readers available. At that point, it seems he thinks he’ll be able to negotiate better rates. Says Murdoch, “We want to get our fair share of revenue.”

