Rupert Murdoch's $29 million West Village townhouse is back on the market after failing to sell last summer

Rupert Murdoch is turning into a property flipping mogul — or he’s trying to, anyway.

First he listed his One Madison penthouse in April of 2015 (which he’d only bought a year earlier and still has yet to sell), and now he’s re-listing a West Village townhouse he bought just a year ago, according to Curbed.

Murdoch bought it for $25 million in March of 2015, and is seeking a nearly $4 million profit with an asking price of $28.9 million.

Located at 278 West 11th Street, the 25-foot-wide townhouse was originally a bed and breakfast. Dolly Lenz Murdoch converted it into a six-story mansion (counting the basement and roof deck) that is now 'triple mint,' 'turn-key', and 'ready to move in tomorrow', listing agent Dolly Lenz told Page Six. Dolly Lenz Source: Page Six If residents prefer not to take the winding sculptural staircase, a four-person elevator can take them between the various levels. Dolly Lenz A wall of glass separates the ground level and the backyard garden. Dolly Lenz This allows plenty of light into the stark white kitchen. Dolly Lenz An enormous wine cellar lies underneath the main floor. Dolly Lenz The master bedroom has a terrace overlooking the backyard garden. Dolly Lenz Oversized windows can be found throughout. Dolly Lenz The home is full of luxurious touches, like this large, many-headed shower with bench. Dolly Lenz The roof deck has views of notable New York landmarks, like One World Trade Center. Dolly Lenz

