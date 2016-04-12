Rupert Murdoch's $29 million West Village townhouse is back on the market after failing to sell last summer

Dolly LenzSix levels of pure luxury.
Rupert Murdoch is turning into a property flipping mogul — or he’s trying to, anyway.
First he listed his One Madison penthouse in April of 2015 (which he’d only bought a year earlier and still has yet to sell), and now he’s re-listing a West Village townhouse he bought just a year ago, according to Curbed.
Murdoch bought it for $25 million in March of 2015, and is seeking a nearly $4 million profit with an asking price of $28.9 million.
Murdoch converted it into a six-story mansion (counting the basement and roof deck) that is now 'triple mint,' 'turn-key', and 'ready to move in tomorrow', listing agent Dolly Lenz told Page Six.
If residents prefer not to take the winding sculptural staircase, a four-person elevator can take them between the various levels.
