James Murdoch And A Bunch Of Tech Moguls Make Fortune's "40 Under 40" List

James Murdoch, a News Corp. executive who is the son of the company’s chairman, Rupert Murdoch, is one of a handful of media and tech moguls on Fortune’s “40 Under 40” list, which was released today. Murdoch, who is 37, is ranked No. 8.From Fortune:



As the only one of Rupert Murdoch’s adult children in an executive role at News Corp., James has built his own identity while remaining close to his father. He runs the newspaper, digital, and satellite businesses in Europe and Asia; last year News bid for the 61% of satellite and broadband operator BSkyB it doesn’t already own and put its British newspaper behind a pay wall. If the BSkyB deal passes muster with regulators, James could sit atop the most powerful media group in Europe — and having supported the candidacy of the new Prime Minister can only help his cause.

Also on the list: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerbeg, Twitter’s Evan Williams and Biz Stone, AOL’s Tim Armstrong and Univision president Cesar Conde.

