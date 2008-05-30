Rupert Murdoch's Secret Talent: Long-Distance Running

Rupert Murdoch: Billionaire, media mogul, skilled orator, and… long-distance runner?



So say Rupe’s genes, according to 23andMe, the genetic information startup founded by Anne Wojcicki, wife of Google (GOOG) co-founder Sergey Brin. Murdoch, Kara Swisher, and Walt Mossberg all spit in a tube for science and talked about it today at News Corp.’s (NWS) All Things D conference in California.

What did they find out about Rupert? Well, not much that would explain his mastery of the dark media arts — but in theory, he’d make a good long-distance runner. (Asked if he prefers long distance runs or short sprints, Murdoch said “neither.” Good answer.) And he doesn’t think his urine smells after he eats asparagus. Also revealed by genetic testing: Kara Swisher’s two sons are in no way related to Murdoch.

Wojcicki and co-founder Linda Avey explained the 23andMe drill: Spit in a tube, send it in, and get interactive tools to learn about distant ancestors, family traits, and, most explosively, your chances of developing various diseases and conditions. The company hopes to accelerate genetic research by allowing citizens to volunteer for genetic studies.

Photo: Asa Mathat, AllThingsD

