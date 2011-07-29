Rupert Murdoch's Pie-Throwing Attacker Pleads Guilty, Faces Prison

Jonathan May-Bowles, better known as Jonnie Marbles, had his time in the sun.



Soon, he may be spending a few months in the dark.

May-Bowles admitted to throwing a foam pie in Rupert Murdoch’s face during a parliamentary hearing about the News of the World scandal.

He was convicted of assault and causing harassment, alarm, or distress. He did not mount a defence of any kind, simply choosing to confirm his name, age, and address. Not that there was much doubt. He committed the crime in front of hundreds in person and millions more watching on television.

Marbles will be sentenced on August 2.

A Daily News poll asking whether he should be jailed was split 43%-43%, with 14% having no idea.

Wendi Deng faces no charges for the sweet right hook she delivered to May-Bowles.

Video below.



