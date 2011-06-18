Rupert Murdoch's Paper Paying Massive Money To Make Phone-Hacking Scandal Go Away

News Corporation really doesn’t want the phone-hacking cases to go to trial.



The company is offering victims a 10% bonus if they settle out of court.

News of the deal comes soon after it was revealed that a detective affiliated with the News of the World hacked Rebekah Brooks‘ phone. She had been an editor at the paper and also worked as editor of The Sun, another News Corp. publication.

In May, Sienna Miller decided to settle her grievance for $162,000.

Jude Law is another celebrity who is involved in the case.

