Rupert Murdoch's Paid Content Strategy: 'Make The Best Content,' Get People's Credit Card Numbers

Rupert Murdoch talked about his paid content strategy in an interview with his own Fox Business Network from the 2010 D8 Conference.



Step one: “We’ve gotta make the best content.”

But how do you get people to pay for that content?

Step two: “It’s simple. You turn ’em off. They’ve gotta sign on. They give you their credit card number, and that’s it. Then you e-mail them and say you’re putting the price up, or you’re taking it down or whatever. There will be developments, but it’s very early days yet.”

He also said he knows of about 10 iPad “copy-cats” that are coming out.

Watch the clip below:

video.foxbusiness.com

