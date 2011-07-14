Rupert Murdoch's OTHER Tabloid Scandal At The New York Post

Photo: Flickr cogito ergo imago

Ian Spiegelman remembers how the culture of Rupert Murdoch‘s New York Post made him “pretty uncomfortable.””There were people you were not supposed to mess with,” says the former reporter for the gossipy Page Six, if they were “friends” of executives at the Post or its parent company, News Corp.



At the same time, “word would come down through your editor, ‘This is someone we should get, should go after.’ The people high up had people they just didn’t like.”

Amid the mounting revelations of sleazy tactics at Murdoch’s London newspapers, media analysts are questioning whether comparable misconduct may have occurred at his American news outlets.

