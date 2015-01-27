Rupert Murdoch's Most Popular Tweet Of The Year Could Be These Two Letters

Rupert Murdoch has livened up a dull day on Twitter with this mysterious post:

Po — Rupert Murdoch (@rupertmurdoch) January 27, 2015

Fat fingers? The dreaded Pocket Tweet?

Who knows, but whatever the cause or meaning, it’s quickly becoming his most retweeted tweet for the year so far, and that’s saying something for one of the social network’s most entertaining accounts. It’s got more retweets than this post about horrible elites yakking on about The Sun’s Page 3 girls:

Much fuss and publicity in UK as horrible elites yak on about Page 3. Worry not, The Sun will always have great looking women – and men! — Rupert Murdoch (@rupertmurdoch) January 24, 2015

More than this post about leftists trashing American “Hero”.

Hollywood leftists trash American Hero, show how completely out of touch they are with America. Bravo Clint Eastwood! — Rupert Murdoch (@rupertmurdoch) January 24, 2015

In fact, it’s his most retweeted post in 2015 since he had to clarify whom he held responsible for the Charlie Hebdo attack:

Certainly did not mean all Muslims responsible for Paris attack. But Muslim community must debate and confront extremism. — Rupert Murdoch (@rupertmurdoch) January 14, 2015

But what does “Po” mean?

Go ahead. You can say it: Poor @rupertmurdoch: Po” — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) January 27, 2015

@rupertmurdoch Teletubbies? Is that what you're watching? — Bristol News (@RealBristolNews) January 27, 2015

@rupertmurdoch dont worry, everyone makes mistakes. Like your reader/viewership. — Peter Griffiths (@PeterGriffithss) January 27, 2015

