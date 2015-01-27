Rupert Murdoch's Most Popular Tweet Of The Year Could Be These Two Letters

Peter Farquhar
Teletubbies?

Rupert Murdoch has livened up a dull day on Twitter with this mysterious post:

Fat fingers? The dreaded Pocket Tweet?

Who knows, but whatever the cause or meaning, it’s quickly becoming his most retweeted tweet for the year so far, and that’s saying something for one of the social network’s most entertaining accounts. It’s got more retweets than this post about horrible elites yakking on about The Sun’s Page 3 girls:

More than this post about leftists trashing American “Hero”.

In fact, it’s his most retweeted post in 2015 since he had to clarify whom he held responsible for the Charlie Hebdo attack:

But what does “Po” mean?

