An Amazing Tour Of Rupert Murdoch's Mansions, Boats And Planes

Leah Goldman, Gus Lubin
murdoch

Last year when News Corp was under assault by Julian Assange, Curbed compiled a list of hideouts for Ruper Murdoch if things go down under.

Half a year later, Murdoch faces a much bigger challenge to his empire following an international hacking scandal.

Luckily he still has great real estate in England, China, Australia and America, along with a few planes and boats he can sleep on.

Here's Murdoch's home in MAYFAIR, a central and very expensive section of London

Murdoch's New York headquarters is this triplex on FIFTH AVE, bought for $44 million in 2005

Murdoch put a boatload into renovations on FIFTH AVE, including a $400,000 gym

A short helicopter ride from Manhattan is Rupert's OYSTER BAY beach home, recently listed for $10.5 million

OYSTER BAY: A short drive (helicopter?) from Manhattan is this beach home, recently listed for $10.5M

A look inside the OYSTER BAY estate

Murdoch's villa in BEVERLY HILLS has 11 bedrooms spread over 8,700 feet

Somewhere in the luxury neighbourhood near Beijing's FORBIDDEN CITY, Rupert owns a Confucian-style mansion with an underground pool

Source: NYT

Don't forget about Rupert's mobile home, his yacht ROSEHEARTY

Murdoch also owns a BOEING 737 like this one. It's also rumoured that Elton John's GAMMA AVIATION GULFSTREAM IV G-MATF has been on lease to Murdoch for years

Rupert also has a MELBOURNE home -- location unknown. Here's a picture of the Melbourne farm where he grew up and his mother has lived for 82 years.

Source: The Guardian

BONUS: Murdoch sold this SOHO apartment for $25M in 2005

Source: Curbed

Meet another powerful man with lots of homes

The Countless Luxury Mansions Of Kim Jong Il >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.