An Amazing Tour Of Rupert Murdoch's Mansions, Boats And Planes

Last year when News Corp was under assault by Julian Assange, Curbed compiled a list of hideouts for Ruper Murdoch if things go down under.



Half a year later, Murdoch faces a much bigger challenge to his empire following an international hacking scandal.

Luckily he still has great real estate in England, China, Australia and America, along with a few planes and boats he can sleep on.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.