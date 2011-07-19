An Amazing Tour Of Rupert Murdoch's Mansions, Boats And Planes

Last year when News Corp was under assault by Julian Assange, Curbed compiled a list of hideouts for Ruper Murdoch if things go down under.
Half a year later, Murdoch faces a much bigger challenge to his empire following an international hacking scandal.
Luckily he still has great real estate in England, China, Australia and America, along with a few planes and boats he can sleep on.
A short helicopter ride from Manhattan is Rupert's OYSTER BAY beach home, recently listed for $10.5 million
Somewhere in the luxury neighbourhood near Beijing's FORBIDDEN CITY, Rupert owns a Confucian-style mansion with an underground pool
Murdoch also owns a BOEING 737 like this one. It's also rumoured that Elton John's GAMMA AVIATION GULFSTREAM IV G-MATF has been on lease to Murdoch for years
Rupert also has a MELBOURNE home -- location unknown. Here's a picture of the Melbourne farm where he grew up and his mother has lived for 82 years.
