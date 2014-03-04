Rupert Murdoch's Oscars Date Is A Partner In A Silicon Valley Venture Capital Firm

Rupert Murdoch, fresh from his split with Wendi Deng, arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party with this attractive blonde.

According to New York Magazine she’s 44-year-old Silicon Valley investor Juliet de Baubigny, who works at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers.

She began her career at Proctor & Gamble, and later became a partner at Heidrick & Struggles.

Before she joined her current firm, she was the managing director of specialist recruitment firm Ramsey Beirne Associates.

The mother of two was featured in Vanity Fair’s list of ‘Silicon Valley’s Most Stylish’ in April last year.

The 82-year-old Murdoch recently finalised his divorce from Deng, who was the media baron’s third wife.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

